Netanyahu: Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had

HQ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has showered praise on US President Donald Trump, calling him "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."

In a recent interview with Fox News' Mark Levin, Netanyahu emphasized the transformative role Trump has played in strengthening the Israeli-American alliance, suggesting that under Trump's leadership, America has been an unmatched friend to Israel.

The Prime Minister also lauded Trump's approach to Middle Eastern peace, particularly his new proposal for relocating displaced Palestinians from Gaza—a plan Netanyahu believes could significantly reshape the region's future.

Trump's leadership, Netanyahu noted, has already yielded major accomplishments, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

As for the future, Netanyahu stated his support for Trump's ideas in the ongoing conflict, positioning himself as an advocate for peace through strength. For now, it remains to be seen how these strategies will unfold in the coming months.