English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Netanyahu: Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu describes United States President Donald Trump as Israel's strongest supporter in the White House.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has showered praise on US President Donald Trump, calling him "the greatest friend that Israel has ever had in the White House."

In a recent interview with Fox News' Mark Levin, Netanyahu emphasized the transformative role Trump has played in strengthening the Israeli-American alliance, suggesting that under Trump's leadership, America has been an unmatched friend to Israel.

The Prime Minister also lauded Trump's approach to Middle Eastern peace, particularly his new proposal for relocating displaced Palestinians from Gaza—a plan Netanyahu believes could significantly reshape the region's future.

Trump's leadership, Netanyahu noted, has already yielded major accomplishments, including moving the US embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, and withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

As for the future, Netanyahu stated his support for Trump's ideas in the ongoing conflict, positioning himself as an advocate for peace through strength. For now, it remains to be seen how these strategies will unfold in the coming months.

Netanyahu: Trump is the greatest friend Israel has ever had
Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelUnited States


Loading next content