Netanyahu to visit Trump next week in Washington

The latest news on Israel and the United States. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to visit the United States next week for a series of high-level meetings, including one with President Donald Trump.
"We still have a few things to finalize in order to reach a trade agreement in addition to other matters," he said, referring to Trump's tariff plans. "I'll also have meetings with congressional and Senate leaders and some security meetings."
The visit follows the recent ceasefire with Iran and is expected to focus on trade discussions and regional security cooperation. Netanyahu also intends to meet congressional leaders and top administration officials to advance ongoing negotiations.