Netanyahu supports Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has voiced support for Donald Trump's controversial idea of allowing Palestinians to leave Gaza, a proposal that has sparked global condemnation.

In an interview with Fox News, Netanyahu suggested that there was no issue with residents of Gaza relocating, though he avoided directly addressing Trump's broader vision of a United States takeover of the territory.

While human rights organizations have strongly denounced the idea as ethnic cleansing, Netanyahu appeared to frame it as a pragmatic solution, insisting that any willing residents should be free to leave.

Trump's aides, facing intense backlash, have attempted to walk back aspects of the plan, but Netanyahu's endorsement adds a new layer of political weight to the debate. Meanwhile, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza persists, with a fragile ceasefire in place after 16 months of conflict that has displaced almost the entire population.