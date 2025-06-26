Netanyahu sees new peace prospects in wake of Israel-Iran conflict

HQ

The latest news on Israel, Iran and Palestine . On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's recent gains in the conflict with Iran could open the door to broader diplomatic progress in the region.



"This victory presents an opportunity for a dramatic widening of peace agreements. We are working on this with enthusiasm. Alongside the freeing of hostages and defeat of Hamas, there's a window of opportunity that mustn't be missed. We cannot waste a single day."



Speaking after the ceasefire, he emphasized the urgency of consolidating peace deals, hinting at renewed momentum in talks with Arab nations. Reports suggest a potential expansion of the Abraham Accords, though no official confirmations have been made.