Netanyahu sees new peace prospects in wake of Israel-Iran conflict

The latest news on Israel, Iran and Palestine. On Thursday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's recent gains in the conflict with Iran could open the door to broader diplomatic progress in the region.
"This victory presents an opportunity for a dramatic widening of peace agreements. We are working on this with enthusiasm. Alongside the freeing of hostages and defeat of Hamas, there's a window of opportunity that mustn't be missed. We cannot waste a single day."
Speaking after the ceasefire, he emphasized the urgency of consolidating peace deals, hinting at renewed momentum in talks with Arab nations. Reports suggest a potential expansion of the Abraham Accords, though no official confirmations have been made.