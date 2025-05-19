English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Netanyahu says Israel will control all parts of Gaza as aid prepares to enter

Netanyahu commits to total control amid mounting international pressure to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed plans to take complete control of all parts of Gaza while easing the blockade to permit limited aid deliveries following intense international pressure.

The Israeli military continues its offensive targeting Hamas infrastructure, escalating the conflict with significant casualties reported. Aid trucks carrying food essentials prepare to enter Gaza, though the humanitarian situation remains dire. Check out his statement below.

Netanyahu says Israel will control all parts of Gaza as aid prepares to enter
Rome, Italy - March 10, 2023: Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, during his meeting with Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, at the Chigi Palace // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelPalestine


Loading next content