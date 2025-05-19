Netanyahu says Israel will control all parts of Gaza as aid prepares to enter

Dansk
The latest news on Israel and Palestine. On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed plans to take complete control of all parts of Gaza while easing the blockade to permit limited aid deliveries following intense international pressure.
The Israeli military continues its offensive targeting Hamas infrastructure, escalating the conflict with significant casualties reported. Aid trucks carrying food essentials prepare to enter Gaza, though the humanitarian situation remains dire. Check out his statement below.