Netanyahu says any Palestinian state would serve as a means to destroy Israel

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised on Monday that while Palestinians should govern themselves, Israel must retain full control over security to prevent threats against the country.

"I think the Palestinians should have all the powers to govern themselves, but none of the powers to threaten us. That means a sovereign power, like overall security, will always remain in our hands," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

During a meeting with Trump (here), he referenced past attacks from Gaza to argue that an independent Palestinian state could become a platform for violence. Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's commitment to peace but insisted on sovereignty over security measures.