Netanyahu promises to intensify strikes against Hezbollah

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While initially cautioned by the US because it jeopardised ceasefire negotiations with Iran, Israel has continued their relentless strikes against targets in Lebanon unabated, and now Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to intensify these strikes going forward.

As reported by the BBC, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced, that they have launched strikes against Hezbollah targets in the eastern Bekaa Valley, and additional targets elsewhere in the country. This is in spite of an official ceasefire agreed to by both parties were struck earlier this month.

This morning, IDF says it has "struck more than 100 Hezbollah infrastructure sites and terrorists", and Hezbollah has apparently retaliated by carrying 22 drone and rocket attacks aimed as Israeli tanks and other military equipment.

Lebanese media have reported, that 12 people were killed after attacks on the village of Mashghara in the Bekaa Valley, an IDF has responded by claiming that these attacks were launched "within seconds against Hezbollah infrastructure sites [in Mashghara] where terrorists [sic] activity was identified".

Netanyahu has said that strikes the ones described have "eliminated... over 600 terrorists in the last few weeks. But what this requires of us now is to increase the strikes, to increase the intensity."