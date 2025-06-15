English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Netanyahu expresses gratitude to Trump, extends birthday wishes

As tensions escalate in the Middle East, Netanyahu applauds Trump and echoes shared strategic goals.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked Donald Trump's birthday with praise, describing the United States president as a bold and reliable partner, just as Israel intensified its military campaign against Iran.

You might be interested:

"Happy Birthday to you, President Donald J. Trump," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "You've been an extraordinary leader, decisive, courageous, with a clear vision and clear action. You have done great things for Israel."

"Our enemy is your enemy and by doing what we're doing, we're dealing with something that will threaten all of us sooner or later. Our victory will be your victory," Netanyahu wrote. The message also comes amid signs of recent strain between Israel and the United States.

Netanyahu expresses gratitude to Trump, extends birthday wishes
WASHINGTON D.C., USA - April 7, 2025: United States President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House in Washington DC // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsIsraelIranUnited States


Loading next content