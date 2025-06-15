Netanyahu expresses gratitude to Trump, extends birthday wishes

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked Donald Trump's birthday with praise, describing the United States president as a bold and reliable partner, just as Israel intensified its military campaign against Iran.

"Happy Birthday to you, President Donald J. Trump," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. "You've been an extraordinary leader, decisive, courageous, with a clear vision and clear action. You have done great things for Israel."

"Our enemy is your enemy and by doing what we're doing, we're dealing with something that will threaten all of us sooner or later. Our victory will be your victory," Netanyahu wrote. The message also comes amid signs of recent strain between Israel and the United States.