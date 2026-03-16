Netanyahu posts video to dismiss rumours of his death

HQ

Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video on Sunday appearing relaxed at a café to dismiss rumours circulating in Iran that he had been killed or seriously injured.

In the clip, filmed at a café on the outskirts of Jerusalem, Netanyahu chats with an aide while drinking coffee. Responding to the rumours, he makes a joke using a Hebrew slang expression for "dead," saying he is "crazy about coffee" and "crazy about my people."

The video was shared on his Telegram account after Iranian state media and social media users spread claims about his alleged death. Since the start of the war between Israel and Iran on February 28, Netanyahu has largely communicated through videos released by his office.