Netanyahu orders "vigorous attacks" on Hezbollah in Lebanon

HQ

Technically, there's an active ceasefire between Israeli and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, and two days ago it was extended by and additional three weeks. In spite of this, it seems neither party is intending to actually respect this agreement, and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even orders the military to "vigorously attack" Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, according to the BBC.

Israel continues to bombard southern Lebanon, and recently strikes killed at least six people on Saturday. Furthermore, Israeli forces struck a truck and a motorbike in the town of Yohmor al-Shaqeef in the Nabatieh district and killed four, according to Agence-France-Presse. Additionally, another two people were killed and a total of 17 injured by Israeli attacks in the town of Safad al-Battikh, in the Bint Jbeil district.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) maintains that they "eliminated" three Hezbollah members on Saturday transporting weapons.

Both sides continues to trade fire across the border, highlighting how difficult current peace talks both are and will be in future.