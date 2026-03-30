Netanyahu orders expansion of Lebanon offensive

HQ

Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered an expansion of military operations in southern Lebanon, aiming to halt continued rocket fire from Hezbollah. The decision comes as Israel intensifies efforts to secure its northern border amid a broader Iran conflict.

Israeli forces have already been extending a "buffer zone" in the south, with officials previously indicating plans to reach as far as the Litani River. The latest directive signals a potential widening of that operation, although specific details have not yet been disclosed by the government.

The escalation follows weeks of cross-border attacks, with Hezbollah launching rockets after US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Israeli operations have caused significant casualties in Lebanon, while the Israeli military reports limited losses among its own forces.