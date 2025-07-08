Netanyahu nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize during White House meeting

HQ

The latest news on the United States and Israel . On Monday, Netanyahu announced he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize during a White House meeting, praising his role in Middle East diplomacy (you can learn more about their meeting here).

"I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as he unveiled the letter he claimed to have sent to the Nobel Peace Prize committee. "You deserve it," he added.

Meanwhile, both leaders expressed cautious optimism about a possible ceasefire in Gaza, although key issues remain unresolved. Trump avoided detailing any ceasefire plans but emphasized ongoing United States efforts to support peace and security in the region.