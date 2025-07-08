Netanyahu meets Trump at White House to discuss Palestine and Iran

HQ

The latest news on Israel, Palestine, and Iran . Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with United States President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday as both sides pushed for progress in the latest ceasefire negotiations with Hamas.

"We're working with the United States very closely about finding countries that will seek to realize what they always say, that they wanted to give the Palestinians a better future. I think we're getting close to finding several countries," Netanyahu said.

The meeting, held over a private dinner, touched on cooperation, the future of Gaza and United States-Iran diplomacy. With discussions ongoing in Doha and pressure mounting at home and abroad, Netanyahu is under increasing scrutiny to deliver a breakthrough.