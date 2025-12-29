Netanyahu heads to Florida for meeting with Trump

HQ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling to the United States to meet President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, in a visit underscored by fears of new Israeli military actions in the region. The trip comes as Washington grows increasingly concerned about the fragile Gaza ceasefire established in October.

Netanyahu's visit, his fifth to see Trump this year, will focus on ensuring the implementation of the second phase of a 20-point United States-led plan for Gaza. While the initial phase concluded with Israel repositioning forces and the release of most hostages by Hamas, disputes over ceasefire violations and control of Gaza continue to hinder progress.

Israel may also press for measures against Iran's missile program and efforts to disarm Hezbollah in Lebanon. Both issues are sensitive, as any Israeli operations could destabilize the broader Middle East and complicate United States-led peace initiatives.

United States officials have reportedly grown frustrated with Netanyahu's handling of the ceasefire, warning that delays in implementing the next phase could undermine regional stability. For Netanyahu, close coordination with Trump also serves domestic political aims ahead of upcoming elections, reinforcing his support among voters aligned with the president.