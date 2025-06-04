English
Netanyahu faces coalition turmoil as dissolution vote looms

Ultra-Orthodox allies threaten to withdraw as opposition pushes to dissolve Knesset.

The latest news on Israel and Palestine. We now know that Benjamin Netanyahu's grip on power is weakening or at least under mounting political pressure after a key religious party warned it may support an opposition move to dissolve parliament.

Discontent over military service exemptions and public frustration with the prolonged war in Gaza are testing the stability of the ruling coalition. With internal divisions deepening and polls suggesting a loss of support, Netanyahu's grip on power appears increasingly fragile.

New York, USA - September 20, 2023: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the United Nations in New York, NY // Shutterstock

