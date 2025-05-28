Netanyahu claims death of Hamas Gaza leader

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . Benjamin Netanyahu has announced the killing of Mohammad Sinwar, a high-ranking Hamas commander in Gaza and brother of Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the 2023 attacks that triggered the ongoing conflict.

The statement, delivered on Wednesday before the Knesset, aligns with Israel's continued efforts to dismantle Hamas' leadership structure. Hamas has not verified the death, and uncertainty remains around the circumstances of the strike, so stay tuned for more updates.