Netanyahu announces Israel has accepted Trump's ceasefire proposal with Iran

The latest news on Israel and Iran . Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal from United States President Donald Trump following joint military action targeting Iranian nuclear sites, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement on Tuesday.



Prime Minister Netanyahu stated that the operation had fulfilled its objectives, citing the neutralization of Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities. While the truce appears to be in place, Netanyahu warned of a swift response to any violations.



"Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat," the statement said. "In light of the achievement of the operation's goals, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agreed to the President's proposal for a mutual ceasefire," the statement added.