Netanyahu and Rubio push forward strategy against Iran's regional influence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio had a meeting in Jerusalem on February 16, 2025, to discuss their ongoing efforts to counter Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional aggression.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to halting Tehran's nuclear program and rolling back its influence, particularly its backing of militant groups across the Middle East. Netanyahu emphasized that, with full cooperation from President Donald Trump, Israel had already struck significant blows to Iran's operations, assuring in a statement after the meeting with Rubio that "we can and will finish the job."

Rubio also spoke out against Iran's destabilizing actions, linking the country's support of terrorism to ongoing regional violence. Meanwhile, the situation in Gaza continues to present challenges, with Rubio stressing the need for a new approach. For now, it remains to be seen how these developments will influence the broader Middle East.