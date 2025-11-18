Nestlé accused of "risking health of babies for profit" over added sugar

HQ

Nestlé is under renewed scrutiny after an investigation claimed the company continues to add sugar to most of its baby cereals sold across Africa, according to a new investigation led by Public Eye.

Campaigners say the firm is "putting the health of African babies at risk for profit" at a time when childhood obesity is rising across the continent. Nestlé rejected the findings as "misleading", arguing that mildly sweet cereals help combat malnutrition.

The investigation analysed 94 Cerelac samples from more than 20 African countries. The results showed added sugar in over 90% of products, averaging 6g per serving. Most sugar-free versions were imported and originally intended for European markets.

<em>"By adding sugar to infant cereals, Nestlé is putting the health of African babies at risk for profit,"</em> the investigation adds, accusing the firm of playing a part in "a preventable public health catastrophe." What do you think about this?