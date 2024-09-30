HQ

When it comes to routers, we often don't expect much excitement beyond ensuring a reliable internet connection. Google's Nest Wifi Pro tries to change that perception by bringing a modern, high-speed mesh Wi-Fi system that's designed for today's homes packed with smart devices. But with plenty of competition in the mesh Wi-Fi market, does the Nest Wifi Pro really set itself apart, or is it just another fancy router with a big name behind it?

Let's dig in and see whether this device is truly "pro" or if it's merely another router with marketing fluff.

Design: Aesthetic Minimalism Done Right

From the moment you unbox the Nest Wifi Pro, it's clear Google is sticking to its minimalist design ethos. The routers (or "nodes" as Google calls them) look like little rounded pebbles, available in a variety of colors to match your home decor. Whether you're going for that sleek tech vibe or want something more subtle, these won't stick out like an eyesore. There's no external antennae or flashy lights, which is great if you care about aesthetics as much as performance.

But here's the thing: while they look nice, they're also a bit on the large side. They'll take up some noticeable space on a shelf or desk. If you're aiming for something ultra-discreet, you might be a little annoyed.

Still, most people will appreciate that they don't scream "tech gadget!" from across the room.

Setup: Simplicity Wins the Day

Google has a reputation for making things simple, and that definitely shows with the Nest Wifi Pro setup process. If you've used any Google product, you'll know they love their app-based setups. The Google Home app handles everything for you — from scanning QR codes to configuring your network settings. In less than 10 minutes, I had the entire system up and running.

The app provides some helpful instructions, but for tech-savvy users, it might feel a bit limiting. There's not much you can tweak beyond the basics, so if you're a power user looking for more advanced network control, this system isn't going to be your favorite.

That said, for most people (especially those who dread setting up routers), the process is about as straightforward as it gets.

Performance: All About That Speed... When It's Working

The main selling point of the Nest Wifi Pro is its support for Wi-Fi 6E, the latest standard in wireless tech. If you're not familiar, Wi-Fi 6E basically adds an extra band (6 GHz) to the existing 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz options, which means faster speeds and less interference. Theoretically, it can handle multiple devices more efficiently, making it perfect for smart homes with everything from light bulbs to gaming consoles all needing constant connection.

When it works, the performance is solid. In my tests, speeds were impressive across various devices and locations in the house. I streamed 4K video, downloaded games, and browsed with zero lag. The 6 GHz band is a real game-changer if your devices support it — but here's the kicker: not many devices actually do right now. The number of Wi-Fi 6E-compatible gadgets is growing, but as of today, you may not notice a huge difference unless you're using the latest smartphones or laptops.

Even when using regular Wi-Fi 6 devices, the Nest Wifi Pro handled my workload well. It easily managed a house with multiple people streaming, gaming, and using smart speakers simultaneously. Mesh systems often boast about their coverage, and the Nest Wifi Pro lives up to that claim. It filled a 3,000-square-foot house with strong signal, even in tricky spots like upstairs bedrooms or the basement.

However, there were some hiccups along the way. A couple of times, devices would lose connection briefly or fail to automatically switch between nodes. This isn't a dealbreaker, but it's the kind of annoyance that could make you question its reliability in the long term. If you're banking on flawless, uninterrupted Wi-Fi, you might find yourself a little frustrated at these occasional drops.

Features: Google's Ecosystem or Bust

Nest Wifi Pro offers a range of features, many of which revolve around its integration with the Google Home ecosystem. You can use Google Assistant to manage your Wi-Fi or perform speed tests, which is cool — if you're already invested in Google's smart home world. If not, some of these features might seem unnecessary.

Parental controls are built into the system, allowing you to set usage limits and block inappropriate content. It's all done via the Google Home app, so it's easy to use, but again, it's pretty basic. There aren't many options for diving deep into the granular settings of your network, which might leave more advanced users feeling a little left out.

Another thing to note is that the Nest Wifi Pro lacks any USB ports or multi-gig Ethernet ports. This probably won't bother most people, but if you're someone who likes wired connections for gaming or data-heavy tasks, this could be a letdown.

Pricing: Competitive, But Is It Worth It?

At around $399 for a 3-pack, the Nest Wifi Pro is priced competitively against other mesh systems like the Eero Pro 6E and the Netgear Orbi. If you're looking for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh setup, it's not outrageously expensive, but it's definitely not cheap. You're paying a premium for Google's name and its integration with the Google Home ecosystem.

The real question is whether the added features (and potential for faster speeds in the future) justify the cost. If you're already in the Google smart home ecosystem or need a simple, reliable mesh system, it's probably worth the investment. If you're a power user or someone with a bunch of legacy devices, you might not see the full benefit.

Verdict: A Solid Choice With a Few Caveats

The Nest Wifi Pro is a well-designed, easy-to-use mesh Wi-Fi system that performs well — especially if you're future-proofing your home for Wi-Fi 6E. The setup is seamless, the design is chic, and the performance (most of the time) lives up to expectations. But it's not without its issues, including occasional connectivity drops and limited options for those who want more control over their network.

If you're fully in the Google ecosystem and want a reliable mesh system with an eye on the future, the Nest Wifi Pro is a solid pick. But for more advanced users, or those not yet on the Wi-Fi 6E train, there are other options worth considering.