8BitDo has made a name for itself as a reliable accessory manufacturer, combining gamers' passion for various wireless setups over the years, across consoles, computers, and hybrid solutions, at reasonable prices. The new Retro R8 Mouse - N Edition takes inspiration from Nintendo's trusty old companion from the 80s and will, of course, pair perfectly with 8BitDo's own Retro 87 Mechanical Keyboard.

The mouse is wireless and comes with a sleek, thoughtfully designed charging dock. It connects via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz, offering up to 100 hours of battery life on Bluetooth and between 26-100 hours on 2.4GHz, depending on sensitivity, which can go up to an impressive 26,000 DPI. It's built to withstand 100 million clicks and includes programmable side buttons, something Elon Musk's ghost account in Diablo IV and Path of Exile II would probably wear out before lunchtime.

The mouse can be pre-ordered here and is priced at around 50 euros based on current exchange rates. A fair price for solid craftsmanship. Stylish and well-designed.

