NES collection worth hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen

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We know that many of you have a game collection you cherish, whether it's huge or small and filled with the games you love most. That's why we're sure many of you can relate to the tragedy that recently befell a collector named Roger Holler from Washington.

He had been collecting NES games for over 40 years and had managed to amass a collection of over 860 titles, which of course is worth thousands of dollars (up to $100,000). In addition, the collection held great sentimental value because it was his late mother who had given him his NES.

But now the collection has been stolen; every single game is gone, and Holler himself told KCENNews:

"I shake, I get headaches. I don't even want to look at them - the shelves - I want to rip that shelf out and get it out of my house, because I know it was there."

As of now, no one has been arrested for the crime, but it's reasonable to assume it was someone who knew he had the massive collection and didn't just randomly target his house. We're keeping our fingers crossed that the culprit is caught and that the collection can be returned undamaged, even though Holler himself says:

"I don't think I'll collect another thing again in my life."