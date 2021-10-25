Cookies

Halo Infinite

Nerf launching really cool Halo Needler next year

It's planned to ship next year.

We love Nerf guns just as much as the next guy, but even with this being said, a new upcoming toy really is something special. It turns out Nerf is launching a Halo Needler which shoots up to ten needl... sorry... darts at quick pace, just like the real deal. It even has lighting effect like glowing needles.

This beauty also has a display for the rare occasions when you are not playing with it and "includes a card with a code to unlock in-game content in the Halo Infinite game". If you feel like pre-ordering one (or two, dual wielding is an option!), just head over this way to secure your for $99.99 and a planned delivery next year.

