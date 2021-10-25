Nerf launching really cool Halo Needler next year

HQ

We love Nerf guns just as much as the next guy, but even with this being said, a new upcoming toy really is something special. It turns out Nerf is launching a Halo Needler which shoots up to ten needl... sorry... darts at quick pace, just like the real deal. It even has lighting effect like glowing needles.

This beauty also has a display for the rare occasions when you are not playing with it and "includes a card with a code to unlock in-game content in the Halo Infinite game". If you feel like pre-ordering one (or two, dual wielding is an option!), just head over this way to secure your for $99.99 and a planned delivery next year.