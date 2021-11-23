Cookies

Nerf has teamed up with Minecraft to create a range of blocky weapons

This includes a crossbow, blaster, and hammer.

HQ

Some collaborations just feel like a match made in heaven. That can certainly be said about the new range of blocky weapons that Nerf has produced in collaboration with Minecraft. The line of products includes a dart-firing crossbow for $26.49, a Stormlander hammer for $20.99, and a blaster for $10.99. All products are available for sale now, but as of present, it appears that they are only available in the US via Walmart.

You can take a look at the brand-new product range below:

Thanks, IGN.



