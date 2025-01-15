Nerdytec Couchmaster Cycoon3

You want to sit on the sofa or in an armchair, but where you would expect to watch a film or sit with a controller in your hand and use a console on the flat screen TV in the living room, that's not enough for you. You have a gaming computer connected to the 65" OLED display, because only the crispest graphics are crisp enough for you.

But how do you sit with your keyboard and mouse? There are some products that are directly designed to be in your lap instead of on a hard surface, Roccat once produced the so-called "Sova" and Razer competed with the "Turret", but they are few and far between, and if you want something a little more specialised, where do you go?

You could drop by NerdyTec, which produces a Couchmaster Cycon3, a sort of "table" for a laptop and mouse with built-in RGB lighting, USB ports, and plenty of room for a full-size keyboard and mouse. The idea is pretty simple. A fixed moulded cushion with a hardened plastic surface that both sits in your lap but is designed to lie completely flat across your legs. In addition, there are two sides that kind of fit around you while you play. There's a power cable if you want it, powering six USB 3.2 ports (two external and four internal) as well as a USB-C fast-charging port and the so-called "HORIZONLIGHT" RGB bar that can be customised via a small touch panel near the top.

The pad itself is a microfibre that almost feels like suede, but when NerdyTec says they haven't compromised on materials, I'm inclined to believe them, and the hard plastic is recyclable. There's nothing about the construction itself that jumps the gun, and because it's 'just' a cushion with a plastic plate, you're naturally free to choose what kind of keyboard or mouse you want to use.

All in all, the Cycon3 allows for a fairly relaxed posture when gaming, and this is partly due to the built-in vegan leather wrist rest. There are no sharp edges here. Plus, it can be plugged directly into a computer and powered from there.

There are a few extra gimmicks, such as side pockets that can hold a water bottle or a smartphone, but the RGB lighting doesn't do much for me and neither does the overall look. However, this isn't NerdyTec's only model, and if you want a laptop cushion with an included tablet holder and a more subdued look, there's that too. At the same time, the Cycoon3 screams "gamer" in a slightly patronising way, especially because this product doesn't exactly appeal to the average 13-year-old with a living room to spare and a 65" TV.

Besides, it's a specialised product that does what it's supposed to do, no doubt about it. Sure, the price tag of around €175 is nothing to sneeze at, but with RGB, USB ports, dedicated power supply and solid construction, it's well equipped to handle a specific task. If you're in need of one, it's recommended for this unique purpose.

