Nepal's social media ban backfires after prime minister chosen via Discord

The social media ban in Nepal and the protests that followed have been making headlines in recent days. Now, we get news that Nepal's attempt to silence online voices has instead pushed young protesters to adopt Discord, a platform born from video gaming, as the heart of national debate. After days of violent unrest and the collapse of the government, thousands of citizens gathered virtually on Discord to discuss the country's future, ultimately rallying behind former chief justice Sushila Karki as interim prime minister. The app's mix of servers, polls, and chaotic debates became an improvised parliament, where activists and students shaped political momentum in real time. What began as a tool for gamers has now become a tool to decide the future of a country. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!