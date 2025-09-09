Nepal's prime minister steps down

HQ

Nepal has been thrown into fresh turmoil after Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli resigned following days of violent demonstrations led largely by young protesters. The unrest erupted after a controversial social media ban, which was later lifted, but anger over corruption and lack of accountability quickly spread across the country. Crowds defied curfews, clashed with police, and even set fire to government buildings and officials' homes, leaving parts of the capital in chaos. With the main airport shut and parliament stormed, Oli's resignation has opened a new phase of political uncertainty in a nation long marked by instability.