Neowiz teams up with former Dishonored, Prey creators at Wolfeye Studios to publish their upcoming game

Korean publisher Neowiz has teamed up with the veteran developers at Wolfeye Studios to publish the latter's upcoming title. The game - which is still unnamed - promises to be a retro sci-fi action RPG, which also got some new concept art as part of this reveal.

Neowiz is most recently known for its work on the 2023 hit Lies of P, which is set to release new DLC soon. Speaking about the partnership in a press release, Neowiz co-CEO Seungchul Kim said the following: "This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to delivering remarkable story-driven games that resonate with gamers worldwide on PC and console platforms."

The team at Wolfeye includes Raphaël Colantonio, best known for his work creating the Dishonored games alongside Harvey Smith, as well as Julien Roby, who developed 2017's Prey. The rest of the team is made up of similarly experienced game developers, and they're looking to showcasing an RPG that, in Colantonio's words, "blends RPG, action and simulation."

"With NEOWIZ, we found a partner that truly understands our vision and is as committed as we are to delivering a unique, creative and memorable game experience that will appeal both to our long-term fans and new players alike," said Julien Ruby, CEO and executive producer at Wolfeye.

As we've not even got a name for the upcoming game yet, we don't have a release date or window either, but we're hoping to hear more in the future about this title.