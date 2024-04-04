NeoSprint offers retro-racing for up to eight drivers

While Sprint 2 wasn't the first racing game, it was one of the most important in gaming history when it was released in 1976. Despite its title, it was not a sequel, but indicated that it could be played by two people, with Sprint 4 and 8 launched the following year in arcades and could be played by four and eight people.

The series is probably best known for being the first racing game with artificial intelligence, meaning that computer-controlled cars did not drive along a predetermined track, but it was also a hell of a lot of fun. So it's a bit exciting that Atari is now reviving the series with its newly announced NeoSprint.

Instead of two-dimensional racing, it's an isometric perspective that applies here, and there are many features to look forward to. These include the ability to build tracks (which you can share with others), multiple types of racers, support for up to eight drivers, and a career mode.

NeoSprint will be released on an undisclosed date for PC, PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and... of course, the Atari VCS. Check out the announcement trailer below.