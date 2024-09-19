Neople wants to use The First Berserker: Khazan as a way for fans "to fully immerse themselves" in the Dungeon & Fighter universe

HQ

While we have to wait until sometime in 2025 to be able to dive into The First Berserker: Khazan, as part of my time in Germany for Gamescom I did get the chance to play a portion of this upcoming action-RPG. While you can read my full preview here, I also had the chance to chat with developer Neople to learn more about the game and the grand plans that the studio has for it and its efforts of expanding the Dungeon & Fighter universe.

When asked about what the future would hold for The First Berserker: Khazan and if Neople has plans for post-launch already, CEO Myeongjin Yun told me:

"We've been servicing the original game for about 20 years, so we obviously have so much content in stock. And we are planning some extensions, obviously. But will we make a sequel to Khazan? We don't really know that. But we've got some games in plan, and also different content in a different media form, such as [a] novel. So, we want the users to use this chance, to use Khazan, to fully immerse themselves in the universe."

Be sure to check out the full interview below to learn more about how Neople is making The First Berserker: Khazan more applicable to a wider audience and also what went into creating its stunning art style.