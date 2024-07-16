Neon's next film trades spine-chilling horror for emotional romantic-comedy

Indie production company Neon is best-known currently for the massively popular and acclaimed horror film starring Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage, Longlegs. But while the talk of today is serial killers and spine-chilling horror, during the spooky season Neon will be turning its attention away from frightening flicks to an emotional romantic-comedy instead.

Next up on the company's portfolio is the Sean Baker written and directed Anora, a movie about a sex worker who falls in love and becomes wrapped up in an emotional and explosive relationship while attempting to balance her adult profession.

Anora is slated to come to cinemas sometime this October and you can see the trailer for the film below.