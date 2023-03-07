Neon White has been age-rated by ESRB to Xbox

HQ

Back in December, there was a rumour claiming that the widely praised Neon White would be coming for both Xbox and Game Pass at roughly the same time as the PlayStation version. The latter was launched in December while the game originally were released for PC and Switch in June 2022.

The publisher Annapurna Interactive denied this on Twitter, but the way they expressed themselves stating "we have not made any additional plans for December 2022", made it sound like an Xbox version would eventually happen - just not in December. And sure enough. Now the game has been age-rated for Xbox on ESRB, which makes it a question of when it will be released rather than if.

We assume it will be added to Game Pass as well, as the original rumour seemed to be true, even if it missed the release with a few months. We can really recommend you to check this game out, as it is absolutely brilliant and our Swedish colleagues gave it a rock solid nine in their review.