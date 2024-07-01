Neon White announcement for Xbox seems imminent

HQ

It didn't take long after the release of Annapurna's acclaimed Neon White for PC, Switch and later also PlayStation before rumours of an Xbox version started to surface.

Just over six months ago, the matter seemed settled when the game received a US age certification for Xbox in late 2023 - but since then we have heard nothing and the title is still missing from Xbox.com.

Now Game Pass Tracker points out that Neon White suddenly has the full Achievements list published on TrueAchievements. While we don't know exactly where the normally very reliable site gets its data from, we doubt they manually made it up, and it's likely that a formal announcement is now very close.