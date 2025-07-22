Neon presents teaser for next project from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins

Neon is one of the more interesting production companies as of the moment when it comes to presenting and teasing its upcoming projects. We saw this with Longlegs and Presence, two films that didn't really ever show off much of what they were about until absolutely necessary, and that seems to be the case with the upcoming Keeper too.

Coming from Longlegs director Osgood Perkins, it's very hard to determine what this film will be about as of yet, as the teaser does well to not reveal much at all. It's clear that it revolves around several women who are seemingly being tormented by something, although what exactly is unclear. The teaser simply concludes by mentioning that this is a "dark trip" we'll be in store for.

We should expect plenty of additional short teasers like this in the coming months however, as Keeper will make its arrival in cinemas as soon as November 14. Check out the teaser below to see if you can make out more of what the plot will be, and perhaps spot some hidden clues as Neon and Perkins do love to slot secrets in trailers.