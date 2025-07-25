Neon presents first glimpse at next movie from Oldboy's director

There was once a world where Park Chan-wook was the South Korean director to watch out for. Since the 2000s, he has served up timeless and acclaimed works like Oldboy and The Handmaiden, and frankly it's only the recent rise of Bong Joon-ho who has knocked him off his pedestal. Perhaps this year he'll claim it back.

Chan-wook has a new directorial effort in the pipeline, a film that will be coming to cinemas in the near future. It's known as No Other Choice, and it's described as a dark comedy that revolves around a man who in an attempt to land a new job, decides to simply remove the competition from the equation.

No Other Choice features a South Korean cast led by Squid Game and KPop Demon Hunters' Lee Byung-hun, and while we don't yet know the firm premiere date for the movie, production company Neon has presented the first teaser trailer for it, which you can see below.