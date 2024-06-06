Neon Blood to arrive later this year and previews a spectacular physical edition

The Guerrilla Collective has not only presented new indie titles for the coming months, but also updated information about already known games. This is the case of Neon Blood, the RPG by ChaoticBrain, which has shown a new trailer and has scheduled its release for this year, the last quarter of 2024, with no delays.

Neon Blood is not an unknown title for us at Gamereactor, as we had the pleasure of interviewing its creators during the last edition of the Indie Dev Day in Barcelona, which you can also see subtitled below.

Neon Blood will be published by Meridiem Games, and has also shown off a physical edition with some interesting goodies such as an art booklet that will be available for PS5 and Nintendo Switch. You can check out the latest Neon Blood trailer below.