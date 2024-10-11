Neon Blood demo to be released next week and information on physical editions announced

HQ

Astrolabe games and publisher Meridiem games announce that the demo of Neon Blood, the pixel art title that mixes RPG with cyberpunk-themed adventure gameplay, will be available from October 14th at 18:00 BST/19:00 CEST, joining the Steam Next Fest campaign. In this way, players will be able to test the title before the global launch on 26 November.

Meridiem has also previewed news about the physical editions of Neon Blood on PS5 and Nintendo Switch, which will include a Blind City welcome card, an art book and a code to download the game's digital soundtrack.

Neon Blood looks set to be a great conclusion to a 2024 full of high quality indie games, as you can see in the latest trailer below. Are you going to give it a try?