Neon Blood confirms release date, limited physical edition on the way for PS5, Switch

Neon Blood, a promising RPG set in a neo-noir cyberpunk city in the year 2053, with turn-based combats and beautiful graphics mixing 2D sprites in 3D worlds, is getting a Limited Edition on November 26, the same day it launches on digital storefronts for PS5, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

The physical edition, however, will only come to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It will come with a special metalized case, an artbook, digital soundtrack and a guide of the city.

Meridiem Games will publish the physical editions of the game, confirmed for release the same date as the digital versions by Astrolabe Games. Madrid-based game development studio ChaoticBrain Studios revealed the release date just after its showing at the Indie Dev Day in Barcelona last weekend.

Neon Blood will star Axel McCoin, a detective that will lead a revolution against the social disparities between Bright City and Blind City, the two last remaining cities on Earth. A fantastic story with social commentary will fuel a RPG with emphasis on strategy as well as some Quick Time Events in the battles.

Neon Blood will launch November 26 on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC. The same day you can look for the Physical Limited Edition, only on PS5 and Switch.