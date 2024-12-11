Neon Abyss 2 confirmed, releasing in 2025

HQ

Neon Abyss 2 has been revealed at the Day of the Devs, and we can finally celebrate the announcement of the sequel to the 2020 action roguelike hit.

Combining run and gun action with some platforming and lovely nostalgic pixelated visuals, Neon Abyss stood out among the roguelike crowd at the time of its release, and its sequel looks to do more of the same.

We've only got a short trailer so far for the sequel, which you can check out below. It doesn't reveal much, but we do know the game is set for release in 2025, with a Steam page open now for you to wishlist it on.