Neogaf votes Dragon Age: The Veilguard as the biggest disappointment of 2024

One of the past year's biggest divisive titles was Dragon Age: The Veilguard, released at the end of October. The game was marked by a prolonged development cycle, riddled with challenges and turnover among several key personnel. Yet, against all odds, BioWare managed to deliver an experience that engaged many players, even though it failed to meet sales expectations.

Many fans have voiced their frustrations with the game, and on one of the world's largest gaming forums, Neogaf, Dragon Age: The Veilguard was recently voted the biggest disappointment of 2024. Here at Gamereactor, we weren't nearly as critical. Instead, games like XDefiant, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Concord, and especially Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped our list of the year's biggest disappointments.

What was your biggest gaming disappointment of 2024?