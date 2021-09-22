English
NEO: The World Ends With You

NEO: The World Ends with You's PC release date has been confirmed

And it's not too far away at all.

As you probably already knew, NEO: The World Ends with You has landed on Switch and PS4 earlier in July. We quite liked this action RPG which marks the return of the series after a 14-year-long wait, and you can read our review via this link. Now, after 2 months, the PC release date has also finally been confirmed for NEO: The World Ends with You.

According to Epic's post, it was announced that NEO: The World Ends with You is coming to the Epic Games Store on September 28, and the price is set at $59.99. Pre-order is open now, or you can add it to your wishlist first if you'd like.

NEO: The World Ends With You

