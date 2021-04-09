NEO: The World Ends With You will release July 27, 2021

You're watching Advertisements

We've known since its reveal in November that NEO: The World Ends With You would be landing sometime in Q3 2021, but now we can put an official date on it. Square Enix has just revealed that this follow to the 2007 hit Nintendo DS game will release July 27, 2021 on PC (via Epic Games Store), PS4, and Switch.

The game will also be receiving a physical release and this includes several in-game goodies for those who purchase within the first month (until August 26). You can view these below:



"Mutation" (Badge) - Effect: Gradually restores Team HP while holding the button.

"Koumokuten" (Fashion Item) - Ability: Significantly increases HP.

"Twister -NEO MIX-" (CD) - Effect: Can set the background music of the menu screen to "Twister -NEO MIX-."



Those who purchase on the eShop in the first month will also get their own set of in-game items. These items include:



Legendary Headphones - Ability: Increases damage dealt to enemies with less damage taken.

Legendary Off Turtleneck - Ability: Significantly increases damage dealt by attacks.

Legendary Shorts - Ability: Shortens down time.

Legendary Sneakers - Ability: Increases movement speed in battle.

Legendary Audio Player - Ability: Hugely increases HP.



You can check out the brand new release date reveal trailer below:

