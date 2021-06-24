NEO: The World Ends with You receives its final trailer, demo available from June 25

Square Enix just released the final trailer for its action RPG, NEO: The World Ends with You. If you don't know yet, the game features 3D graphics and real time, fast-paced combat. Playing as Rindou, a character unlucky enough to be selected to attend the "Reapers' Game" in Shibuya along with some other friends, you will have to fight for your own life.

As pointed out by SE, the free demo will be available starting tomorrow:

"On June 25, you can play the free demo and start your adventure in NEO: The World Ends with You!"

*Demo will be available on June 25 at the following times:

10 AM PDT / 1 PM EDT / 6 PM BST / 7 PM CEST

It was also mentioned that the progress you make in the demo can be carried over to the full game should you decide to purchase NEO: The World Ends with You.

NEO: The World Ends with You is set to launch on July 27 on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. PC version (via Epic Games Store) is slated for summer 2021, no specific date announced at the moment.

Check the final trailer below.