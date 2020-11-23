NEO: The World Ends With You is a fully 3D action RPG

It was crystal clear that the new site with a countdown in it that Square Enix opened last week would become a new game in The World Ends With You series. Square Enix has been revitalising the franchise with a remastered and complete version of the first game for Nintendo Switch and the announcement of the anime series. And today, it revealed NEO: The World Ends With You.

NEO: TWEWY is an action RPG with full 3D graphics and real time combats. This time, the unlucky guy chosen to play Reaper's Game of life and death is Rindou. He is the first of a cast of new characters designed by Tetsuya Nomura, Gen Kobayashi and Miki Yamashita. And returning is the villain Shu Minamimoto.

Square Enix just opened the official site for the game in Japan, where the game is coming on Summer 2021 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Take a look at NEO: The World Ends With You trailer in Japanese.