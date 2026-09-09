Neo Geo AES+ delayed by almost a year

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If you think about it, it's actually a feel-good story. Back in April, the Neo Geo AES+ was announced, a new version of the iconic Neo Geo AES, complete with an HDMI port and a selection of games from its vast library. The idea was that you'd be able to play both classic and newly released titles, allowing you to enjoy arcade action in the smoothest and most authentic way possible at home.

The plan was for it to be released in November, but now SNK and Plaion has changed their minds. It turned out early on the device was far more popular than they had anticipated, and this has now led to a significant delay. Instead of November, the release date is now September 2027, and they wrote on Instagram:

We know many of you have been looking forward to receiving your NEOGEO AES+ this year. We're sorry to say that the worldwide release will now take place on 16th September 2027.

"The response to NEOGEO AES+ has been extraordinary, but global component supply constraints mean we simply cannot manufacture enough systems to deliver the worldwide launch our community deserves.

"Rather than launch with severely limited availability, we're taking the extra time to expand production, secure the components we need, and invest in an even bigger future for NEOGEO AES+. If you've already pre-ordered, your order remains secure and keeps its priority place. There is no price increase and no action is required."

Nevertheless, they want to compensate loyal fans and supporters and conclude:

"Every console shipped from our launch production run will also include a Founding Supporter Bonus, as our way of thanking you for your patience and support.

"We know this is a significant delay, and we're genuinely sorry. Thank you for sticking with us."

In other words, we'll just have to keep waiting. On the other hand, the Neo Geo AES has been a retro classic for over 25 years, so a year sooner or later shouldn't make much of a difference. Now let's keep our fingers crossed that Nintendo and Sega take note and give the Super Nintendo and Mega Drive the same treatment.