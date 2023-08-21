Neo Berlin 2087 shows off story and gameplay trailer

Neo Berlin 2087 takes place in a dystopian future, where corrupt powers are in control. We take the role of special investigator Nolan, who is tracking down the killer of the police chief.

We'll be taking part in a first/third-person shooter which pits us against those in control of this not so distant future. Looking a bit like Blade Runner or Cyberpunk 2077, the future in Neo Berlin 2087 looks bleak, but the visuals it provides appear to be impressive.

Check out the Gamescom trailer for the game below. It'll release sometime in 2024 on next-gen consoles and PC.