Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Neko Ghost, Jump!
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Neko Ghost, Jump! is a cat-former with a Super Paper Mario-like perspective shifting mechanic

It received a new trailer at the E3 Indie Showcase.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

One of the most popular trailers that debuted at this year's E3 Indie Showcase (at least according to a poll conducted on IGN's stream) was for Neko Ghost, Jump!. The game is a feline-led puzzle-platformer that features a mechanic similar to Super Paper Mario where players can shift between 2D and 3D perspectives.

According to the game's Steam page, it will feature 40 levels across eight different biomes and 100s of different ways for you to customise your new cat friend. There also appears to be a competitive element to the game. The new trailer appears to show a Crash Bandicoot-like time trial mechanic and the Steam page notes that there will be leaderboards present.

No exact release date has been set, but Neko Ghost, Jump! is said to be "coming soon" on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Neko Ghost, Jump!

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy