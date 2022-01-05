Cookies

NEKCOM Games is going to reveal a new RPG project codenamed "SAS" this Thursday

The teaser trailer has some vintage vibes.

China-based developer NEKCOM Games just announced via Twitter that they are going to reveal a brand new RPG title which is codenamed as "Project SAS" this Thursday, January 6.

The developer of Dying: 1983 also shared the official website of the new project, which is used to do the countdown for the reveal for now, with different texts and images shared each day.

Today's text is:
"Axes, pistols, and ketchup
just 3 of the many things the game has".

A teaser trailer with strong vintage vibe can be found on the site as well. Click the link above to take a look, and maybe share your thoughts with us, if you will.

