Neither Wario nor Luigi's Mansion: Kirby and the World Beyond is an open-world game and rounds off the Nintendo Direct

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Kirby and the Forgotten Land marked the big leap into 3D for Masahiro Sakurai and HAL Laboratory's series - one of the last in Nintendo's catalogue to make the move - but it was a resounding success. Now, with the added power of the Nintendo Switch 2, the team is venturing into a vast world to explore freely.

It's called Kirby and the World Beyond and will be available in spring 2027, when the franchise celebrates its 35th anniversary. Little else is known about the game, although its first trailer shows how the cutest little pink ball in video games uses his copy abilities and movement to navigate the typical meadows of the early levels.

As for the story, it seems that the sole survivor of the latest Smash Bros. game luckily stumbles upon a magical greatsword whilst getting up to mischief with King Dedede, and a fairy-like character who could well have come straight from the Forgotten Land invites him to wreak havoc on the stage with the magical weapon, even tearing gaps in the world...

Fans have already christened it 'Kirby of the Wild' or 'Kirby Odyssey'. What do you think?