Neither Naughty Dog or Neil Druckmann has been involved with The Last of Us: Season 3

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One of the reasons the The Last of Us series became so incredibly acclaimed and successful, according to both regular TV viewers and fans of the games, is often considered to be the fact that the creators, Naughty Dog and Neil Druckmann, were involved in the production. We're now waiting for Season 3, which is currently in production, but a recent announcement has left fans worried about the show's future quality.

When Druckmann was recently asked in a Washington Post interview how work on the series is progressing, he replied:

"I wasn't involved in shaping this season's creative direction, and Naughty Dog did not have a creative role in the direction of this season. So, I can't personally speak to how production is progressing."

He adds, however, that it is still Naughty Dog's game series and they apparently plan to do more with it in the future:

"There's a couple of projects in the works that, when the time is right, I'm very excited to talk about."

We can only speculate about what these might be, but the most recent major The Last of Us project was The Last of Us Online, which was shelved when it was 80% complete. That means we perhaps shouldn't take anything for granted, after all, even though a potential third instalment would definitely be welcome.